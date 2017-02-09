INTERVIEW-Canada may fund some infrastructure entirely from private funds
* Bank "can learn from Caisse project in Montreal -Leech (Adds comments on Caisse project, 'greenfield' infrastructure)
LONDON Feb 9 Britain and India on Thursday agreed to ease restrictions on the number of scheduled flights between the two countries in a bid to boost trade and tourism ties before Britain leaves the European Union.
Limits on flights to Britain from key Indian cities including Chennai and Kolkata have been scrapped, allowing for passengers to choose from a greater range of flights.
"India is one of our closest allies and key trading partners and this new agreement will only serve to strengthen this crucial relationship," Britain's aviation minister Tariq Ahmad said in a statement.
"We are unlocking new trade and tourism opportunities which will boost our economies, create new jobs and open up new business links."
According to the Department for Transport, 2.5 million passengers fly directly between the UK and India annually, with 88 scheduled services per week in each direction between the two countries.
Limits on the number of flights between countries are typically determined by bilateral air transport agreements (ATAs).
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; editing by Kate Holton)
* Bank "can learn from Caisse project in Montreal -Leech (Adds comments on Caisse project, 'greenfield' infrastructure)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada could finance some future infrastructure projects entirely through private sources, without using government funds, the special advisor for its new infrastructure bank said after his appointment on Friday.