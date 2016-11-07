FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May signals flexibility on visas for Indians
November 7, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 10 months ago

UK PM May signals flexibility on visas for Indians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British prime minister Theresa May said on Monday that Britain could show more flexibility in offering visas to Indian visitors if it is possible to step up the pace of returning those who have outstayed their welcome.

She made the pledge after talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at which the two agreed to set up a working group to explore deeper trade and investment between the two countries as Britain prepares to leave the European Union.

"The UK will consider further improvements to our visa offer if at the same time we can step up the speed and volume of returns of Indians with no right to remain," May told reporters in New Delhi, referring to the launch of a separate strategic dialogue on home affairs. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
