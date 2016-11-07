Vital to deepen UK-India trade - May

NEW DELHI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday it was vital to identify ways to deepen the trade relationship with India before the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.
In a speech to a tech summit in New Delhi before talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, May said Britain would offer expedited clearance at the UK borders under a Registered Traveler Scheme to business travelers from India.
