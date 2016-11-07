FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vital to deepen UK-India trade - May
November 7, 2016 / 4:10 AM / 10 months ago

Vital to deepen UK-India trade - May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday it was vital to identify ways to deepen the trade relationship with India before the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

In a speech to a tech summit in New Delhi before talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, May said Britain would offer expedited clearance at the UK borders under a Registered Traveler Scheme to business travelers from India.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Douglas Busvine; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh

