MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India’s Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has chosen 14 banks for its initial public offering in the first half of 2013, Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer at the exchange, told Reuters on Thursday.

The lead managers for the initial public offering include Bank of America -Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan, Barclays Capital, UBS, Kotak Mahindra Capital and ICICI Securities, Chauhan added.