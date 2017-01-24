FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 7 months ago

Indian exchange BSE's up to $182.4 mln IPO fully subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - An initial public offering of shares in Indian stock exchange BSE Ltd to raise up to 12.43 billion rupees ($182.42 million) was fully subscribed on the second day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.

More than 250 shareholders, led by Singapore Exchange Ltd , were selling up to 15.4 million shares in Asia's oldest stock exchange at a price range of 805 rupees to 806 rupees per share. ($1 = 68.1399 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Swati Bhat)

