FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's BSE to file for up to $150 mln IPO this week - IFR
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 7, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

India's BSE to file for up to $150 mln IPO this week - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest exchange, plans to file a draft prospectus this week for an up to $150 million initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a banker close to the deal.

Axis, Edelweiss, Jefferies and Nomura are the joint global coordinators, while Deutsche Bank, Motilal Oswal and SBI Capital Markets are the bookrunners for the IPO, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, had reported last month.

A BSE spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by S. Anuradha; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.