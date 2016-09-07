India's BSE to file for up to $150 mln IPO this week - IFR

MUMBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest exchange, plans to file a draft prospectus this week for an up to $150 million initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a banker close to the deal.

Axis, Edelweiss, Jefferies and Nomura are the joint global coordinators, while Deutsche Bank, Motilal Oswal and SBI Capital Markets are the bookrunners for the IPO, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, had reported last month.

A BSE spokesman declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.