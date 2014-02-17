FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's 2014/15 net borrowing estimated at 4.57 trln rupees - finmin official
February 17, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 4 years ago

India's 2014/15 net borrowing estimated at 4.57 trln rupees - finmin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow a net 4.57 trillion rupees ($73.60 billion) from the market in the fiscal year that begins on April 1, a senior finance ministry official said on Monday, clarifying contradictory borrowing figures in the budget documents.

“There was some typographical mistake. We are in the process of correcting it,” Rajat Bhargava, a joint secretary who looks after the government’s budget at the finance ministry told Reuters.

He also said the government will repay debt of 1.397 trillion rupees, not 1.897 trillion rupees as mentioned in some sections of the budget document.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has pegged the government’s overall market borrowing at 5.97 trillion rupees in the 2014/15 fiscal year.

