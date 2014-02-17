FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's 2014/15 gross mkt borrowing to include 500 bln bond buyback - finmin official
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 4 years ago

India's 2014/15 gross mkt borrowing to include 500 bln bond buyback - finmin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India’s projected gross market borrowing of 5.97 trillion rupees ($96.15 billion) in the fiscal year 2014/15 will include a bond buyback or switch that the government plans to carry out, Rajat Bhargava, a joint secretary at the finance ministry told Reuters.

The Indian government on Monday unveiled a plan to buy back or switch 500 billion rupees of bonds in the new fiscal year that begins on April 1.

Market participants have questioned the finance ministry’s calculations, saying that the proposed debt switch would push up overall market borrowing to 6.47 trillion rupees.

A finance ministry spokesman said the doubts would be addressed at a news conference set for 1000 GMT on Monday. A formal clarification is also expected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.