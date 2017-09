NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s gross borrowing is expected to be 6 trillion rupees ($97.33 billion) for the fiscal year 2015/16, according to the budget proposal presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

For highlights of India’s budget: ($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)