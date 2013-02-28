FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's 2013/14 fiscal deficit to be within budgeted target: Chidambaram
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

India's 2013/14 fiscal deficit to be within budgeted target: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s fiscal deficit will be contained within its budgeted target for the fiscal year ending March 2014, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday.

India unveiled new taxes on the rich and large companies on Thursday to fund higher-than-expected spending for the next fiscal year, in a budget that aimed to revive growth amid the country’s worst slowdown in a decade ahead of a 2014 election.

Stocks, bond prices and the rupee all fell despite Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s vow to cut next year’s fiscal deficit to 4.8 percent of GDP, which some watchers said counted on ambitious revenue assumptions given hefty spending targets.

