NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit INFISC=ECI during April-July was 3.93 trillion rupees ($58.69 billion), or 73.7 percent of the budgeted target for the fiscal year ending in March 2017, government data showed on Wednesday.

The deficit was 69.3 percent during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of 2016/17 fiscal year were 2.22 trillion rupees.

($1 = 66.9650 Indian rupees)