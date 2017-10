NEW DELHI, March 16 (Reuters) - India’s government will take action to reduce subsidies on diesel during the 2012/13 fiscal year that begins on April 1, the prime minister’s chief economic adviser C. Rangarajan told television channel TIMES NOW on Friday.

Rangarajan, however, said he does not know whether the expensive subsidy would be totally lifted. (Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)