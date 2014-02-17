FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's non-plan expenditure estimated at about 12.08 trln rupees in 2014/15
February 17, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 4 years ago

India's non-plan expenditure estimated at about 12.08 trln rupees in 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India’s non-plan expenditure is estimated at about 12.08 trillion rupees ($194.56 billion) in 2014/15 fiscal year, the finance minister said in parliament on Monday.

The government’s 2014/15 plan expenditure is seen at about 5.55 trillion rupees, at the same level as in the current fiscal year that ends in March, P. Chidambaram said.

The minister presented an interim budget in parliament to tide public finances over until a new government is formed after elections due by May.

Full coverage of Interim Budget 2014 at

