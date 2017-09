(Repeats to attach to the corrected headline)

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India’s nominal economic growth is expected to be between 11-12 percent in the year that begins in April, Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Saturday.

Nominal economic growth figures are not adjusted for inflation. New Delhi estimates real, inflation-adjusted growth for the year to be between 8 and 8.5 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)