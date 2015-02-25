India's 2015/16 federal health budget seen at $4 bln: govt sources

NEW DELHI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - India is unlikely to announce any significant increase in its healthcare budget for the financial year that begins in April, two sources said, dampening hopes the federal government would allocate more funds to overhaul the public health system.

The Indian health ministry’s budget for 2015/16 will be about 244 billion rupees ($3.94 billion), in line with the current year’s budget, two government sources told Reuters.