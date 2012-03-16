HIGHLIGHTS-India's 2012/13 budget presented to parliament

March 16 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee presented India’s federal budget to parliament on Friday for the coming financial year beginning in April.
“We have to accelerate the pace of reforms.”
* Expect headline inflation to moderate in next few months and remain stable thereafter
* Economy expected to grow at 7.6 percent in 2012/13, plus or minus 0.25 percent
* Economy expected to grow at 6.9 percent in 2011/12
* Signs of economy turning around in March quarter
* To allow qualified foreign investors in Indian corporate debt markets
* To allow external commercial borrowing to part finance rupee debt in power projects
* Allow external commercial borrowing of up to $1 bln to raise working capital for airlines industry for 1 year
* To award contracts to build 8,800 km of roads in 2012/13
* Govt to provide 600 billion rupees in tax free bonds for financing infrastructure projects in 2012/13
* Disinvestment target in 2012-13 of 300 billion rupees
* To keep 2012/13 subsidies under 2 percent of GDP
* To inject 159 billion rupees to capitalize state-run banks in 2012/13
* Current account deficit seen at 3.6 percent of GDP in 2011/12
* Expect smaller current account deficit in 2012/13