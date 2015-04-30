FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India rolls back proposals to set up new public debt management agency
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

India rolls back proposals to set up new public debt management agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Thursday withdrew proposals to set up an independent public debt management agency and strip the central bank of authority to regulate government bonds.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, ahead of a vote in the lower house of parliament, said the government would instead consult the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and come out with a detailed roadmap for a new debt management agency.

Jaitley had proposed to set up a debt agency when he unveiled India’s annual budget in February, but they had become a source of friction between the RBI and the finance ministry. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.