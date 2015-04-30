FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's lower house of parliament approves 2015/16 finance bill
#Market News
April 30, 2015

India's lower house of parliament approves 2015/16 finance bill

NEW DELHI, April 30 (Reuters) - India’s lower house of parliament on Thursday approved 2015/16 Finance Bill mainly containing tax proposals for the manufacturing and service sectors for the current fiscal year.

Replying to a debate on tax proposals, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley offered tax relief to foreign investors, exempting income from securities transactions, royalties and technical service from minimum alternative tax (MAT). (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

