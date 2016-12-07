FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
December 7, 2016

India seeks nod to up net spending by net 352 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sought parliamentary approval on Wednesday to increase net spending by 351.7 billion Indian rupees ($5.18 billion) in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2017.

It was the third supplementary demand for grants laid before the lower house of parliament. In August, lawmakers had approved $3.09 billion in additional spending for the current fiscal year. ($1 = 67.8849 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
