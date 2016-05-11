FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian parliament approves finance bill that seeks to revamp monetary policy
May 11, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Indian parliament approves finance bill that seeks to revamp monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 11 (Reuters) - India’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved the finance bill that would enable the government to implement new tax provisions of the annual budget and set up a panel to decide interest rates and monetary policy.

While presenting his third budget in February, Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley sought to set up a six-member monetary panel with a casting vote for the governor of the central bank.

The Finance Bill, passed by a voice vote, was approved by the lower house of parliament last week. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

