Indian parliament approves finance bill that seeks to revamp monetary policy

NEW DELHI, May 11 (Reuters) - India’s upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved the finance bill that would enable the government to implement new tax provisions of the annual budget and set up a panel to decide interest rates and monetary policy.

While presenting his third budget in February, Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley sought to set up a six-member monetary panel with a casting vote for the governor of the central bank.

The Finance Bill, passed by a voice vote, was approved by the lower house of parliament last week.