Govt asks state-run firms to pay higher dividends

An employee poses with the bundles of rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, the capital of Tripura August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The government has asked state-run firms to pay dividends of at least 30 percent of their profits after tax or their equity, whichever is greater, as part of efforts to curb the budget deficit.

Firms with large cash surpluses, such as Coal India (COAL.NS), could also issue bonus shares, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The state-run firms have previously paid dividends varying between 20 and 30 percent of their profits.