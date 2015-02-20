India may cut subsidy bill by 20 pct in 2015/16 - sources

NEW DELHI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - India may slash its food and fuel subsidy bill by 20 percent, or about $8 billion, in the annual budget to be presented next week, two government sources said.

The sources said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was likely to set the total budget for subsidies at about $32 billion, down from $40 billion in the current financial year.

The numbers imply four-fifths or $6.5 billion of the total savings will come from lower fuel subsidy costs. Other subsidy costs will only be cut by around 5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Douglas Busvine)