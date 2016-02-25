FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian railways to target freight business revival-minister
February 25, 2016 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

Indian railways to target freight business revival-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - India’s state-owned railways is reviewing the tariff structure for its freight business and wants to expand the basket of commodities it transports to boost revenues, the railway minister said on Thursday.

Presenting the annual rail budget for 2016/17, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said the freight business - which provides two-thirds of Indian railways’ revenues - was struggling as capacity constraints bite and industrial demand slows.

“These are challenging times, maybe the toughest,” he told India’s parliament, announcing plans for three new dedicated freight corridors across the country. “We need to look beyond the current approach to expand the basket (of commodities). We will make sure we recapture the traffic.” (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon)

