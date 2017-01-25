FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pace of fiscal consolidation key to India ratings upgrade - S&P
January 25, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 7 months ago

Pace of fiscal consolidation key to India ratings upgrade - S&P

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The pace of India's fiscal consolidation is vital to the country's prospects of a ratings upgrade, Standard & Poor's told Reuters on Wednesday, flagging its concerns over high and rising debt levels.

The comments from S&P's India analyst Kyran Curry come as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley faces pressure to cut taxes and hike spending in his annual budget next week - even at the cost of an earlier promise to trim the fiscal gap to 3 percent of GDP in 2017/18 from the 3.5 percent budgeted this year.

Curry said India needed to make greater efforts to quickly lower the country's sovereign debt-to-GDP ratio to below 60 percent to boost its case for an upgrade.

"What we mainly focus on is the change in the pace of the debt accumulation and the debt stock," Curry said in a telephone interview. "And for the moment, they remain quite high."

S&P last November affirmed India's rating at "BBB-minus" with a "stable" outlook, putting Asia's third-largest economy at the bottom rung of investment grade despite calls for an upgrade by government officials. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

