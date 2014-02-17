India to raise 569.25 bln rupees from stake sale in state-run firms in 2014/15

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India aims to raise 569.25 billion rupees ($9.17 billion) from stake sale in state-run firms in 2014/15, the federal government said in its budget document on Monday.

The government also said it has revised the target for stake sale in state-run firms for the current fiscal year that ends in March to 258.41 billion rupees.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presented an interim budget in parliament to tide public finances over until a new government is formed after elections due by May.

Full coverage of Interim Budget 2014 at