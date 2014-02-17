FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to raise 569.25 bln rupees from stake sale in state-run firms in 2014/15
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 4 years ago

India to raise 569.25 bln rupees from stake sale in state-run firms in 2014/15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India aims to raise 569.25 billion rupees ($9.17 billion) from stake sale in state-run firms in 2014/15, the federal government said in its budget document on Monday.

The government also said it has revised the target for stake sale in state-run firms for the current fiscal year that ends in March to 258.41 billion rupees.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presented an interim budget in parliament to tide public finances over until a new government is formed after elections due by May.

Full coverage of Interim Budget 2014 at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.