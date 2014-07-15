FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India govt says examining concerns over proposed tax on debt mutual funds
#Credit Markets
July 15, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

India govt says examining concerns over proposed tax on debt mutual funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - The Indian government is looking into industry concerns over a plan to tax earnings from investments in debt mutual funds, Revenue Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

Last week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposed in his maiden budget a tax on gains from investments in non-equity mutual fund schemes. He also increased the long-term capital gains tax rate on debt-linked mutual funds to 20 percent from 10 percent.

The mutual funds industry is protesting the proposed tax changes. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
