FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to cut corporate tax to 25 pct over four years
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

India to cut corporate tax to 25 pct over four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India will reduce tax on businesses to 25 percent over four years from a current 30 percent, with a view to boosting spending and job creation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday, when presenting the government’s full-year budget.

India’s corporate tax of 33.99 percent, including various surcharges over the base rate, was higher than Asia’s average corporate tax rate of 21.91 percent in 2014, and a global average of 23.64 percent, according to consultant KPMG.

Some local companies had hoped that the budget would reduce their tax liabilities to help them kickstart investments badly hit by the Indian economic slowdown in the last couple of years. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clara Ferr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.