April 26, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

India cabinet allows raising pvt bank voting rights to 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 26 (Reuters) - The Indian cabinet approved raising voting rights of stakeholders in private banks to 26 percent from 10 percent, a senior minister said on Thursday, in a long-awaited boost for the banking sector.

“The cabinet has cleared banking laws (Amendment Bill 2011). It also approved increase of voting rights from 10 percent to 26 percent for private-sector banks,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

With the government staring at a slowing economy, triggered by a lack of reforms, the announcement could bring some cheer to investors, but needs to be cleared by parliament. (Reporting by C.K. Nayak; editing by Malini Menon)

