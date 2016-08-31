FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India sets rules for speedy redressal of construction sector disputes
August 31, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

India sets rules for speedy redressal of construction sector disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Indian cabinet has eased rules for quicker settlement of disputes in the construction sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday, to pump liquidity and activate some of the stranded real estate and infrastructure projects.

Jaitley said the government and the central bank would also consider to de-stress stalled construction projects to help improve liquidity in the short run.

India's construction sector accounts for 8 percent of the country's gross domestic product. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
