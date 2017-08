NEW DELHI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to publicly list state-run general insurance companies, news agency NewsRise reported, citing an unnamed government official.

NewsRise did not provide further details.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced in last year's budget the government would list state-owned general insurance companies to improve transparency and accountability. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Rafael Nam)