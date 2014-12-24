India clears executive order for coal, insurance reforms - govt source

NEW DELHI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - India’s cabinet approved an executive order on Wednesday to implement coal and insurance reforms, a government official said.

The official declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The move comes after a month-long parliament session that ended on Tuesday failed to vote on a bill to raise the cap on foreign investment in insurance companies to 49 percent from 26 percent, and another piece of legislation to overhaul the troubled coal sector.

The order will need to be approved by lawmakers within six weeks of the opening of the next session of parliament - scheduled for the beginning of February. India’s president would also need to sign off the decree.