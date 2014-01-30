FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India increases subsidy on cooking gas cylinders
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

India increases subsidy on cooking gas cylinders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government raised the cap on annual sales of subsidised cooking gas cylinders to 12 from 9 per household, a government official, who attended the cabinet meeting, told reporters on Thursday.

The official declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The move comes days after Rahul Gandhi, vice president of the ruling Congress party, had demanded raising the ceiling.

It is likely to inflate the government’s subsidy bill by 50 billion rupees ($800.51 million), Oil Minister Veerappa Moily later told reporters after the meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.