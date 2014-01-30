India increases subsidy on cooking gas cylinders

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government raised the cap on annual sales of subsidised cooking gas cylinders to 12 from 9 per household, a government official, who attended the cabinet meeting, told reporters on Thursday.

The official declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The move comes days after Rahul Gandhi, vice president of the ruling Congress party, had demanded raising the ceiling.

It is likely to inflate the government’s subsidy bill by 50 billion rupees ($800.51 million), Oil Minister Veerappa Moily later told reporters after the meeting.