India's Cafe Coffee Day files papers for $180 mln IPO-sources
#Financials
June 26, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

India's Cafe Coffee Day files papers for $180 mln IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 26 (Reuters) - The firm behind Cafe Coffee Day, India’s biggest homegrown coffee chain, has filed a draft application with regulators for an initial public offering to raise around 11.5 billion rupees ($180.8 million), two bankers familiar with the filing said.

The application process with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) could take two to three months, the bankers said, adding they expected the coffee chain to list within one to two months after that approval.

The bankers declined to be identified as the application has not been made public.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup were among the underwriters for the IPO, the bankers said ($1 = 63.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
