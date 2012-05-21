India call rate ends flat; potential OMOs eyed

MUMBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - India's overnight cash rate ended steady on Monday, matching the previous close of 8.20/25, as the requirement for funds from banks is expected to increase at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle, while liquidity remained tight. Banks' repo borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India rose above 1 trillion rupees on Monday, snapping four consecutive sessions of borrowings below that figure. RBI interventions in forex markets are also exacerbating rupee liquidity, though the central bank has offset the crunch via bond purchases carried out through open market operations in each of the previous two weeks. Traders in bond markets were in wait-and-see mode on Monday, as they gauge whether the RBI will announce further OMOs. "Cash has tightened to some extent, partly due to interventions last week, but do not see the call rate rising much beyond 8.30-8.40 levels," a senior trader with a state-run bank said. Liquidity will be key in coming days. The rupee fell to its latest record low against the dollar on Monday, breaching the key psychological level of 55 for the first time. Although the RBI was not spotted intervening in the market on Friday and Monday, traders say they expect more aggressive action either in FX markets or via special measures. CBLO rates also climbed above 8 percent, according to the Clearing Corp of India web site. Volume in the call money market was higher at 251.07 billion rupees, compared with 204.67 billion rupees on Friday, while the weighted average rate was at 8.26 percent, above 8.19 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose to 362.36 billion rupees versus 200.60 billion rupees on Friday, with the weighted average rate at 7.97 percent from 7.51 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 175.75 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.12 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)