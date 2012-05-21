FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India call rate ends flat; potential OMOs eyed
#Asia
May 21, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

India call rate ends flat; potential OMOs eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - India's overnight cash rate
 ended steady on Monday, matching the previous close of
8.20/25, as the requirement for funds from banks is expected to
increase at the start of a new two-week reporting cycle, while
liquidity remained tight.	
    Banks' repo borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India rose
above 1 trillion rupees on Monday, snapping four consecutive
sessions of borrowings below that figure. 	
    RBI interventions in forex markets are also exacerbating
rupee liquidity, though the central bank has offset the crunch
via bond purchases carried out through open market operations in
each of the previous two weeks.	
    Traders in bond markets were in wait-and-see mode on Monday,
as they gauge whether the RBI will announce further OMOs.	
    "Cash has tightened to some extent, partly due to
interventions last week, but do not see the call rate rising
much beyond 8.30-8.40 levels," a senior trader with a state-run
bank said.	
    Liquidity will be key in coming days. The rupee 
fell to its latest record low against the dollar on Monday,
breaching the key psychological level of 55 for the first time.	
    Although the RBI was not spotted intervening in the market
on Friday and Monday, traders say they expect more aggressive
action either in FX markets or via special measures.	
    CBLO rates also climbed above 8 percent, according to the
Clearing Corp of India web site.	
    Volume in the call money market was higher at 251.07 billion
rupees, compared with 204.67 billion rupees on Friday, while the
weighted average rate was at 8.26 percent, above 8.19 percent.  	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose to 362.36 billion rupees versus
200.60 billion rupees on Friday, with the weighted average rate
at 7.97 percent from 7.51 percent.                          	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 175.75 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.12 percent.	
	
 (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
