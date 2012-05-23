India cash rates unchanged; liquidity tight

Indian overnight cash rates were unchanged on Wednesday from their previous close of 8.25/8.30 percent, as funding conditions for banks stayed tight.

Repo borrowings from the central bank rose above 1 trillion rupees on Wednesday, the third session in a row where it has stayed around these levels.

Traders also said there were no major debt redemptions or interest payments due this week, aggravating cash conditions, especially as government spending for salaries is not expected to hit the system until the end of the month.

Dealers also expect cash rates to rise around mid-June as liquidity is expected to be squeezed further due to advance tax payments by corporates.

“Cash continues to stay tight in the banking system which is evident from the repo numbers but I do not expect the call rate to rise beyond 8.50 percent mark in the short-term,” a senior trader at a state-run bank said.

However, continued bond purchases are helping sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India said after the markets’ close on Tuesday it would buy up to 120 billion rupees of government bonds on Friday, marking its third consecutive weekly purchase.

The rupee has been hitting a string of record lows since last week, sparking expectations the RBI would need to intervene in currency markets and offset the impact on rupee liquidity via bond purchases.

Volume in the call money market was lower at 193.84 billion rupees, compared with 210.50 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the weighted average rate was slightly higher at 8.26 percent from 8.24 percent.

Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market rose slightly to 410.08 billion rupees versus 408.54 billion rupees on Tuesday, with the weighted average rate 1 basis point lower at 7.96 percent.

In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 165.91 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)