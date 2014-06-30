FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's call rate hits its highest since March 28 as qtr-end supply wanes
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 30, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

India's call rate hits its highest since March 28 as qtr-end supply wanes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - India’s one-day call rate was trading at 9.20 percent, its highest since March 28 as banks refrained from lending due to the June-quarter ending.

Typically banks do not want to lend on the last day of the quarter as this requires setting aside capital which means lower capital adequacy ratio on their balance sheets.

The collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) rate was at 9.49 percent with a weighted average rate of 9.19 percent.

On March 28, the call rate had touched 13.75 percent.

Some dealers do not expect the call rate to go beyond 10 percent on Monday as banks can borrow against collateral from the Reserve Bank of India under the marginal standing facility at 9.00 percent and those who do not have government bonds as collateral, have mostly covered their needs. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.