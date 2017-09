MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net profit 7.92 7.75 Interest earned 92.69 84.73 Interest expended 72.78 66.29 Net NPA (in pct) 2.48 1.66 NOTE: Canara Bank is a state-run lender. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)