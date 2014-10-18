FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Canara Bank says to raise up to 850 mln rupees through share sale
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 18, 2014 / 6:23 AM / 3 years ago

India's Canara Bank says to raise up to 850 mln rupees through share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India’s state-run Canara Bank said on Saturday that it will raise up to 850 million rupees ($13.85 million) through selling shares to institutional investors or a preferential issue.

The bank got approval from the government to raise up to 800 million rupees with an option to raise an additional 50 million rupees.

The bank will raise the capital in the current financial year, and will be used to fund its general business needs, Canara Bank said in a statement.

This month, the bank said it would raise 15 billion rupees through a tier-I perpetual bond issue. (1 US dollar = 61.3500 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.