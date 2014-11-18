FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cash balances to turn positive by Wednesday - finance ministry source
#Financials
November 18, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

India cash balances to turn positive by Wednesday - finance ministry source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian government’s cash balances will go into surplus by Wednesday, a finance ministry source said on Tuesday.

“Government’s cash balances positions have improved,” the source said. “It will turn positive tomorrow.”

The source also said that the government was “well within” the 200 billion rupees ($3.24 billion) ways and means limit.

The government’s short-term borrowing from the central bank, known as ways and means advances (WMA), was set at 200 billion rupees for the six months to March 2015.

The central bank can undertake unscheduled borrowing if the government utilises 75 percent of the WMA borrowing limit. (1 US dollar = 61.8000 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
