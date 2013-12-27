FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank removes curbs on foreign investment in Axis Bank
#Financials
December 27, 2013 / 12:57 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank removes curbs on foreign investment in Axis Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday the restrictions on purchasing shares of Axis Bank under the foreign direct investment policy has been withdrawn with immediate effect, following the government’s approval to increase foreign investment limit in the bank to 62 percent from 49 percent.

The higher foreign investment limit in Axis Bank will bring in 72.5 billion rupees, the government said on Thursday. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
