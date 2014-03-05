FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trln rupees
March 5, 2014

TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - 
COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG DAILY CASH     FORTNIGHT
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING 
  (billion rupees)                 (billion rupees
   3,302.6700             28/02      3,131.8000        07/03
   3,376.5300             27/02      3,131.8000        07/03
   3,363.6700             26/02      3,131.8000        07/03 
   3,154.7200             25/02      3,131.8000        07/03 
   3,151.4500             24/02      3,131.8000        07/03 
   3,205.9400             22/02      3,131.8000        07/03 
   3,120.1800             21/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,092.0800             20/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,356.0900             19/02      3,108.7600        21/02  
   3,318.9200             18/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,131.9500             17/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,214.9200             15/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,153.2700             14/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,138.3800             13/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,133.7600             12/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,098.6100             11/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,162.5400             10/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,172.8400             08/02      3,108.7600        21/02
   3,152.0300             07/02      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,140.8300             06/02      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,088.3200             05/02      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,105.0600             04/02      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,181.5200             03/02      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,232.1900             01/02      3,110.3700        07/02   
   3,189.7000             31/01      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,143.6800             30/01      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,147.1600             29/01      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,191.5800             28/01      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,162.2700             27/01      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,225.5900             25/01      3,110.3700        07/02
   3,233,4600             24/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,116.7500             23/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,120.6800             22/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,098.1200             21/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,090.7000             20/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,156.7700             18/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,188.5400             17/01      3,102.1100        24/01
   3,084.9400             16/01      3,102.1100        24/01 
    Source - RBI website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
    Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market
operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by
double-clicking on.

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

