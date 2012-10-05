FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 5, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Indian banks to follow suit if cbank cuts rate - bank body chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian banks would reduce their interest rates if the Reserve Bank of India cuts its key lending rate at its mid-term policy review on Oct. 30, the chief of an Indian banks’ body assured the central bank governor on Friday.

K.R. Kamath, chairman of the Indian Banks’ Association, who also heads the state-run Punjab National Bank, and other top bankers met Duvvuri Subbarao and the four deputy governors at a pre-monetary policy consultation.

Kamath said the central bank officials asked lenders if they would pass any reduction in policy rates to their customers, which has not been an usual practice with the central bank at such meetings. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)

