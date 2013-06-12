FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bank deposits grow faster than loans in 2 weeks to May 31
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 4 years

Indian bank deposits grow faster than loans in 2 weeks to May 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Indian bank deposits grew faster than advances in the two weeks to May 31, provisional data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Wednesday.

Deposits grew 1.3 percent to 68.74 trillion rupees ($1.19 trillion), while advances rose 0.9 percent to 53.30 trillion rupees, the central bank said in a statement.

On a year-on-year basis, deposits grew 13.4 percent, while credit rose 14.1 percent. In the year-ago period, deposits were up by 14.4 percent, while credit grew 18.3 percent.

$1=58 rupees Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.