FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks seeking 50 bps CRR cut at RBI policy on May 3 - Bank of Baroda
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

Banks seeking 50 bps CRR cut at RBI policy on May 3 - Bank of Baroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Indian banks are seeking a 50-basis-points cut in banks’ cash reserve ratio at the central bank’s annual monetary policy statement 2013/14 on May 3, said Bank of Baroda Chairman and Managing Director S.S. Mundra.

Cash reserve ratio (CRR) is the share of deposits that banks must set aside in cash with the central bank. The Reserve Bank of India has cut CRR, which now stands at 4 percent, by 200 basis points since January 2012 to ease tight liquidity in the banking system.

The RBI has cut interest rates in last two successive policy reviews by a total of 50 basis points so far in 2013, but has cautioned about limited room for further easing due to high inflation and current account deficit. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.