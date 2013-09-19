FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank eases rules on opening new bank branches
September 19, 2013 / 1:07 PM / 4 years ago

India cbank eases rules on opening new bank branches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India’s central bank on Thursday relaxed its policy for opening of new bank branches, allowing commercial banks to open new outlets in major cities without seeking prior approval.

The announcement comes after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, in his inaugural speech, outlined plans to do away with curbs on opening new branches by Indian banks.

Under the new policy, Indian banks will also be allowed to open a higher number of branches in top-tier cities over and above their allowed quota, if the banks meet certain criteria.

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair

