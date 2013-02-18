FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2013

India cbank deputy says new bank license guidelines before end March -TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 18 (Reuters) - India’s central bank will issue final guidelines on new bank licenses before the current fiscal year ends in March, local television news channels reported, quoting Deputy Governor Anand Sinha.

The guidelines would pave the way for corporate houses to enter the banking sector. No new Indian bank has been formed since Yes Bank in 2004.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has completed talks with the finance ministry on the new bank license guidelines, Sinha was quoted as saying by local TV. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
