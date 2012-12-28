FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India new bank capital rules to start in April - central bank
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 28, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

India new bank capital rules to start in April - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - India will start implementing new global capital rules for banks, known as Basel III, from April 1, 2013 rather than the beginning of January, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

It said this would align the introduction of the rules with the start of the country’s tax year, which runs from April to March. The central bank gave no other reason for the change.

The new rules have been created by international regulators to strengthen banks after the financial crisis. Under the Basel III regime, India’s banks will have to hold core capital of at least seven percent of (risk weighted) assets.

The central bank had originally said in May that implementation of Basel III would begin in January. The new rules are set to be fully implemented by the end of March 2018. (Reporting by Shamik Paul. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.