India cbank chief says sovereign bond issue 'least preferred' option
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2013 / 9:44 AM / 4 years ago

India cbank chief says sovereign bond issue 'least preferred' option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India considers the issuance of sovereign bonds as the “least preferred” among the menu of options to finance the current account deficit, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao told analysts at a teleconference on Wednesday.

The comments reiterate Subbarao’s comments after the RBI’s policy review on Tuesday.

The RBI governor said high interest rates would curb demand for imports demand and reiterated the RBI does not take a position on the level of the exchange rate. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
