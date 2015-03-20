FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank allows T+2 bond settlements for foreign investors
March 20, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

India cbank allows T+2 bond settlements for foreign investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will extend the time frame for settling government bond trades to two days from one day for foreign institutional investors starting from April 6.

However, the custodian bank or the counterparty of the foreign investors needs to report the deal on the day of the trade itself, the central bank said on Friday.

“All sale and purchase transactions in Government securities, where at least one of the parties is an FPI (foreign portfolio investors), will be settled only on T+2 basis,” the RBI said in a release.

Foreign investors had been requesting more time to settle trades to allow them to better fulfil all the operational guidelines needed to settle trades, including currency conversions. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
