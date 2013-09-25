FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India central bank relaxes maturity tenure for banks under FX swap facility
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2013 / 2:33 PM / 4 years ago

India central bank relaxes maturity tenure for banks under FX swap facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday relaxed the minimum maturity tenure for banks’ foreign currency borrowings’ to one year from three years, in order to use the central bank’s swap facility which was set up to support the ailing rupee.

The RBI, however, said the relaxation is only applicable while the swap window remains open until Nov. 30. After that, banks’ overseas borrowings above 50 percent of their Tier I capital will have to be of minimum maturity of three years, it said.

The RBI set up the swap window for banks earlier this month saying they can borrow overseas up to 100 percent of their Tier 1 capital level, although any loan over 50 percent of that level must be for at least three years.

Under the plan, the central bank will offer to exchange foreign currency for rupees at a rate below market rates for banks who raise these funds through overseas borrowings. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.